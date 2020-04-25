ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 476.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $1,144,679.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares in the company, valued at $62,227,566.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $3,325,978. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $161.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.97. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $100.94 and a one year high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

