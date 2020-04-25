Cedar Capital LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cedar Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares CMBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 276,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 59,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period.

Shares of CMBS stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

