Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $212.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

