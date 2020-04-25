Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.01. The company has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

