Focused Investors LLC Has $75.71 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Focused Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 3.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $75,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $212.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

