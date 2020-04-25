1776 Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

1776 Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Focused Investors LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,140,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,564,000 after acquiring an additional 238,400 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 102.0% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 66,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 22,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Shares of UTX opened at $63.43 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.71.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

