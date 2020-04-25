1776 Wealth LLC Purchases 1,222 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.6% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

FB stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

