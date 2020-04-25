1776 Wealth LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.9% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

V stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.01. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

