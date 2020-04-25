Diamant Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.7% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 37.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

HD stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

