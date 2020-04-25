Diamant Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 7.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

V stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.01. The firm has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

