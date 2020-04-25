HNP Capital LLC Has $7.89 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 329.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 14,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 458,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

NYSE JPM opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $276.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

