Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,631,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMRK. Bank of America downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.27.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Newmark Group Inc has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $585.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.19.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

