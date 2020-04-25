Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 4,428 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

