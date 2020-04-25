Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,751 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $85.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4505 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

