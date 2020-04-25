Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EV. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 428.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,092,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 154,020 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 3.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 67,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

EV opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

