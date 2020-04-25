Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Allstate by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Allstate by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Allstate by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 164,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.02.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Argus upped their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

