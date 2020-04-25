Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

