Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.