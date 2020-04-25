Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 93,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

