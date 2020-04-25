Exeter Financial LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Intel comprises 4.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Intel stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.