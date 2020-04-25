Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 505.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

