Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

