First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKH. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of BKH stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.