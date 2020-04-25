First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after buying an additional 309,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after buying an additional 14,528,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,506,000 after buying an additional 134,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,317,000 after buying an additional 200,014 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $249,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.37.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.