Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $60,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 306.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -882.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day moving average of $179.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.