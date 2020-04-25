Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $171.97 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 30,904 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $171,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,327.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

