Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.70. The company has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.95.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

