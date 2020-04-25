Kavar Capital Partners LLC Purchases 827 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,769 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 36,709 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 37,934 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 20,742 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $174.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,327.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra boosted their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.61.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.