Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.95.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

