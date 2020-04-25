Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,075 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $1,327.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.61.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

