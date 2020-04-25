Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,031 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.