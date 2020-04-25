Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $21.18 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,859 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

Shares of MSFT opened at $174.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,327.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

