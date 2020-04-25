Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

AAPL stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.