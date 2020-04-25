Epiq Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.95.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

