Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.95.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

