Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $56,000 in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $181.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.07.

In related news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $277,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 924,861 shares of company stock worth $109,773,896.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.