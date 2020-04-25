Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 3,083 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after buying an additional 2,276,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in AT&T by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after buying an additional 1,674,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.71 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

