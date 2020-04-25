James Investment Research Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,493 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

