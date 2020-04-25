Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $98.95 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $98,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,657,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15,994.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,991 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25,090.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,966,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,233 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,102 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

