Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $101.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,035 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $101,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Boston Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 134,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5894 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.