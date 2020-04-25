Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $105.38 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $105,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,517,000 after buying an additional 135,904 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,176,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3,827.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 62,767 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,756,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $193.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.38 and its 200 day moving average is $221.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $248.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

