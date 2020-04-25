Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $103,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $49.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96.

