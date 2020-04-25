Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.98

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 156698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after purchasing an additional 157,909 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.98
