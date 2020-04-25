Pan Orient Energy Corp. Acquires 69,500 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,012.50.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 371,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,080.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 134,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 380,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,196.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 5,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 6,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

POE stock opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.09.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

