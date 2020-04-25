Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.65

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 1810600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.14.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

