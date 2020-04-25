Big Sofa Technologies Group (LON:BST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Big Sofa Technologies Group PLC (LON:BST) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 1250000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.

Big Sofa Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:BST)

Big Sofa Technologies Group PLC provides video analytics to brand owners and market research agencies worldwide. Its platform enables users to ingest, manage, search, and perform detailed analysis of video, images, and audio content. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Big Sofa Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sofa Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.