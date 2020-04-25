Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Line Corp (NYSE:LN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Line during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Line by 76.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Line by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Line by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Line by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:LN opened at $49.11 on Friday. Line Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

