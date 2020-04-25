Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $109.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,487 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $109,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

