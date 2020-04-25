Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 62,711 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 388,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $110,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,411,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after buying an additional 351,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $328.70 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.10. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.