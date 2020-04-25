92,374 Shares in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,374 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

MFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MFG opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.